When Chrissy got home, she had the massive urge to tinkle but quickly found that something pretty important was missing: her toilet!

“I got home today and ran to go peepee and you know when you’re so close to the bathroom so you kind of release because you know you’re about to pee, well I did that and my toilet was gone,” she tweeted.

She sent proof to her millions of followers with an image of her bathroom minus a toilet. “Like there was no toilet,” she captioned.

Where did this mysterious toilet go? Questlove even got in on the #toiletgate action, tweeting “Where’s @chrissyteigen’s toilet?” Her response? “Please help me!”

Luckily, it was hubby John Legend to the rescue who explained the reason for the missing toilet. "We’re upgrading our regular toilet to one of those fancy Japanese ones that opens itself and washes your butt. Apparently our contractor decided there should be a toilet-less transition period.” LOL!

When a concerned follower asked about living in a toilet-less house, John reassured her by tweeting “We have other bathrooms!” Case solved!