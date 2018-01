John Legend in November of last year. After struggling for a long time with infertility, Chrissy happily announced that she was expecting baby number two with hubbyin November of last year.

Their newest addition will join older sister, 2-year-old Luna, to their growing family, however she’s not letting anyone know as of yet as to whether she’ll be seeing pink or blue in the near future.

Lip Sync Battle host revealed to Entertainment Tonight. So what’s causing her to keep a tight lip about the gender? "I know I share everything that I want to say it so badly, too,” the. So what’s causing her to keep a tight lip about the gender?

Turns out, it’s John who advised to keep it hush hush for now. "John's like, 'No, let's have something for us,” she confessed. That may not stop her though, as she jokingly said "I'll tell you later. Maybe I'll just randomly say it on Live [With Kelly and Ryan] tomorrow.”

Chrissy did admit to something, however, as she spoke about enjoying her time being pregnant, and having a lot of energy in the process. "I was pregnant a couple seasons ago, too, and if anything, I'm like, 'Oh, my gosh! Are people even going to want to watch me dance around with this baby inside me?'" she expressed. "But, yeah, apparently they do. So, it's fun.”

"But, actually, it's nice," she continued. "I have more energy pregnant then I do [when I'm] not pregnant.” Does this energy equate to her blurting out the gender of her baby soon?