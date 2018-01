The 32-year-old model was among the first to log on to Twitter to throw her reactions to the nominations in the mix.

She began the tweet by stating, “John [Legend] said I can’t talk sh*t about any nominated movies,” and right away her followers were probably expecting her to do just that.

And she didn’t disappoint. She followed that with, “I will simply say Get Out and I, Tonya should win everything also one of the highly nominated movies sucks.” BOOM.

But which movie is it that “sucks?” She hasn’t revealed it, but the fantasy romance film The Shape of Water is the most nominated movie on the list. Just saying.

But was that the film she was referring to? Many of her followers have guessed that it might be the one. One even came out and said it: “I’ll say it for you: The Shape of Water sucks.”