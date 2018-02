According to reports, Daryle was pronounced dead on February 12, after falling unconscious inside his Nashville home.

His sudden loss was put on social media by friends, with Travis Tritt saying, “I’m shocked and saddened to hear that Daryle Singletary has passed away. He was a true country voice and his talent will be sorely missed. Praying for Daryle’s friends and family.”

The Georgia native died unexpectedly Monday morning.

The beloved country singer is a father of four, and welcomed his most recent child in December. "She’s our little blessed surprise. And just like our other kids, we think she’s perfect. We are in love all over again," he wrote on social media.

"Just when you think you’ve seen it all and most of it you’ve lived well, the good Lord shows out once again with blessing No. 4. Holly and I feel so blessed and honored to be welcoming our new addition," Daryle added.