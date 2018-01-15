Celebs React To Sudden Death Of Cranberries Singer Dolores O’Riordan

Dolores O’Riordan, lead singer of the Irish band The Cranberries, has died at the age of 46. The band’s publicist confirmed the news, noting that Dolores was in London at the time of her death for “a short recording session.” “No details are available at this time,” the statement continued. “Family members are devastated to hear the breaking news and have requested privacy at this very difficult time.”

Following the news of Dolores’ death, several celebs have spoken out remembering the Irish singer, who rose to fame in the 90s with the release of The Cranberries’ debut album, Everybody Else Is Doing It, So Why Can’t We? The album included such hits as “Dreams” and “Linger.” Click through to see their tributes.