NEWS
We pay for scoops!

Send us a scoop!

Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327

cranberries singer delores oriordan dead celebs react pp View Gallery
'We Are Crushed'

Celebs React To Sudden Death Of Cranberries Singer Dolores O’Riordan

January 15, 2018 14:51PM by

The Irish musician has died at age 46.

by

Dolores O’Riordan, lead singer of the Irish band The Cranberries, has died at the age of 46. The band’s publicist confirmed the news, noting that Dolores was in London at the time of her death for “a short recording session.” “No details are available at this time,” the statement continued. “Family members are devastated to hear the breaking news and have requested privacy at this very difficult time.”

Following the news of Dolores’ death, several celebs have spoken out remembering the Irish singer, who rose to fame in the 90s with the release of The Cranberries’ debut album, Everybody Else Is Doing It, So Why Can’t We? The album included such hits as “Dreams” and “Linger.” Click through to see their tributes.

Celebs React To Sudden Death Of Cranberries Singer Dolores O’Riordan

Back to intro
1/7
Late Late Show host James Corden tweeted, “I once met Delores O’Riordan when I was 15. She was kind and lovely, I got her autograph on my train ticket and it made my day. She had the most amazing voice and presence. So sorry to hear that she’s passed away today."
The Kinks’ Dave Davies tweeted, "I’m really shocked that #DoloresORiordan has passed so suddenly. I was talking to her a couple weeks before Christmas she seemed happy and well - we even spoke about maybe writing some songs together - unbelievable god bless her."
Duran Duran tweeted, “We are crushed to hear the news about the passing of Dolores O’Riordan. Our thoughts go out to her family at this terrible time.”
Irish singer Hozier wrote, “My first time hearing Dolores O'Riordan's voice was unforgettable. It threw into question what a voice could sound like in that context of Rock. I'd never heard somebody use their instrument in that way. Shocked and saddened to hear of her passing, thoughts are with her family."
Melissa Etheridge tweeted, “I did not know @DolORiordan but we shared @IslandRecords and a love for music. #DeloresORiordan gone way too soon. # Linger.”
Even the President of Ireland Michael Higgins issued a statement in reaction to Dolores’ death. "It is with great sadness that I have learned of the death of Dolores O’Riordan, musician, singer and song writer...” he said. “To all those who follow and support Irish music, Irish musicians and the performing arts her death will be a big loss."
Last year, The Cranberries cancelled tour dates in Europe and North America due to Dolores' “ill health,” The Irish Times reported. According to Independent.ie, Dolores was diagnosed with bipolar disorder following an incident on an Aer Lingus flight in 2015. Dolores is survived by her three children with ex-husband Don Burton.

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

trending in NEWS

Exclusive
Amara La Negra Reveals Her Thoughts On Young Hollywood, Her Afro, And Much More
NEWS
'WAGS' Star Brandi Rhodes Reveals The 6 Beauty Products Every Fabulous Woman Needs
STYLE
'Total Divas' Naomi Reveals What The Cast Is REALLY Like, What To Expect In 2018
REALITY TV Naomi Total Divas Interview PP 1
Lady Gaga Has Friends Worried About Her Health
NEWS
Chris Evans & Jenny Slate ‘Making Plans To Get Married’ Next Summer!
NEWS
A Perfect Fit! Meghan Markle Using Her New Royal Role To Build A Fashion Empire
STYLE meghan markle fashion empire royal role pp
Olivia Munn & Chris Pratt Are Secretly Dating!
NEWS
Baby Ariel Reveals 3 Secrets To Becoming A Musical-ly Star
NEWS
Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Royal Wedding: 5 Things You Need To Know
NEWS