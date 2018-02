Tom was snapped stepping off a private jet in Boston on Monday.

The football player looked pretty grim after his major loss at the Super Bowl on Sunday.

He was accompanied by his wife, Gisele Bundchen, and their two kids, Benjamin, 8, and Vivian, 5.

The family was also joined by Brady's trainer, Alex Guerrero, as well as Brady's sister Nancy, and her husband.

The Patriots star broke down in tears after the loss on Sunday and Bundchen shared a bittersweet photo of her husband crying in her arms.

"Congratulations Patriots for giving your best and to my love, we are incredibly proud of you because we are able to see every day all the commitment, sacrifice and hard work that you have devoted to become the best in what you do," she captioned the pic.