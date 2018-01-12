'A Kind Man'
Watch Ellen DeGeneres’ Emotional Tribute To Dead Father: 'He Had A Good Long Life'
The host announced the news of his death on her talk show.
Ellen DeGeneres took a moment during her show on Thursday to announce that her father, Elliot DeGeneres, died earlier this week at the age of 92. The talk show host praised her father for being a “kind” and “very accepting man” and spoke of how proud he was of her and her success in show business. Click through to see Ellen’s emotional tribute to her dad.
