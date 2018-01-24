Fashion Blogger Gets Fired During Paris Fashion Week For Posting The N-Word On Instagram

Miroslava might have thought that she was posting a harmless pic of designer Ulyana Sergeento’s card to her, which read “To my n****s in Paris.” But she immediately found out how wrong that was.

It didn’t take long for social media to respond in outrage, including Naomi, who shared Miroslava’s post along with her own message that read, “This better not be real.”

The Tot, a parenting brand that Miroslava co-founded, also saw the post and immediately removed her from their board, posting the following: “We at The Tot are deeply shocked by the offensive and racist post shared last night by Miroslava Duma during Paris Fashion Week. In no way do those actions or statements reflect the values of The Tot.”

They continued, “Cultural reference or not, racism in any form is unacceptable, regardless of whether it’s accidental or unintentional. Words are powerful and we know those words hurt. Effective immediately, we have removed Miroslava Duma from the board of our company.”

Then the now fired Miroslava followed up with a post, after deleting the Instagram story with the pic, which read “I sincerely apologize for my regrettable Instagram story that went out. The phrase referenced is from a Kanye West and Jay-Z song by the same title. The word is utterly offensive, and I regret promoting it and am very sorry.” Uh oh, she brought Kanye and Jay into this.

The 32-year-old concluded the statement with, “I deeply respect people from all backgrounds and detest racism or discrimination of any kind. My organizations and I are committed to our core values of inclusion and diversity.”

And that’s not all. Ulyana decided to share her thoughts on the situation, which further added fuel to the flame online: “I woke up this morning with my phone full of insulting messages….I have never divided people on white and black. Kanye West is one of my favorite musicans and NP is one of my favorite songs.”

But wait, there’s more: “Yes, we call each other the N-word sometimes when we want to believe that we are just as cool as these guys who sing it….I am deeply sorry to everyone whom I might have offended.”