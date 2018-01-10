REALITY TV
MTV CRIBS!

Inside Gary Shirley's STUNNING Farmhouse Style Mansion

January 10, 2018 10:37AM

The 'Teen Mom OG' star has 5 acres for his chickens, goats, and more!

It’s Gary Shirley time! The Teen Mom OG purchased his dream home with his wife, Kristina, in March 2017. Click through for the stunning photos of the farmhouse belonging to Amber Portwood‘s ex and baby daddy.

A place to work.
And relax!
Nice closet space!
Woah.
So much space to run!
Cute.
This must be wear he bakes all his treats!
And obviously you need a place to work on a business!
Wow!
Nice!
So beautiful.
Wow.
So cute.
Shower goals!
This must be where they keep the chickens.
A place to entertain!
Kitchen goals.
With two kids, they need the space for snacks!
Perfect laundry space...to wash the "Dad Bod" shirts!
So nice.
Wow.
What do you think of Gary and Kristina's home? Let us know your thoughts!

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

