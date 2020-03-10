Meeting celebrities often makes the heart race. When celebrities meet other celebrities, more often than not there’s a level of excitement there that is often palpable. Beyond having a mutual connection from being in the public eye, there’s the job full of pressure that instantly bridges people.

Here are a number of celebs who were so excited to meet other celebrities. Many took to social media, while others were already on camera when the magic moment happened — looking at you Pink when you encountered your longtime celebrity crush with millions upon millions watching!

It goes to show that one could have all the success in the world but still lose it when your favorite celeb walks by. It’s easy to see why the electricity behind the smile of Jennifer Lawrence when she met Bill Murray was so touching.