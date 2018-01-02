New Year, New Job
Hoda Kotb Officially Replaces Matt Lauer On ‘Today’!
He was fired in late November due to multiple sexual harassment claims against him.
What a great way to start the new year for veteran journalist Hoda Kotb! It was announced on Tuesday morning that she officially replaced Matt Lauer as co-host of Today, only a month after he was fired from the popular morning program due to a myriad of sexual harassment claims against him. Click-through for all the details.
