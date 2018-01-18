Shocking Photos
Human Ken Doll Rodrigo Alves Gets 4 Ribs Removed To Look More Like The Action Figure
He was the first man to have the $39,000 procedure.
Rodrigo Alves has become known as the “human Ken doll” after having 60 plastic surgeries and over 103 cosmetic procedures — and now, in his most recent procedure, he’s had four of his ribs removed in an attempt to shrink his frame. Click through our gallery to see the shocking photos of his newest change.
