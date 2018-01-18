Human Ken Doll Rodrigo Alves Gets 4 Ribs Removed To Look More Like The Action Figure

Costing almost $705,000, Rodrigo has had 10 nose jobs, a butt lift, silicone chest implants, eight pack abs and hair implants.

The 34-year-old, who lives in London but also spends time in Los Angeles, is said to be filming his very own reality TV show in the U.K.

Alves was snapped out and about in Los Angeles on Wednesday, where he showed off the scars from his most recent surgery, where he got four ribs removed in an attempt to make his frame smaller.

Dr. Michael K. Obeng performed the operation in Los Angeles. The plastic surgery obsessed reality star was refused his initial wish to have six ribs removed, out of fear it may compromise his lungs, according to a report.

"One week after surgery, my waist is already so much smaller. I will get to see the final results a few weeks from now," he said. "My life shall be changed forever from January 2018 and by summer 2018 I will be looking like a fitness model."

"I never aimed to look like Ken," he told Sun Online. "But because of my fashion sense and my lifestyle I was given the nickname five years ago - and I have been having fun with it."