“Yeah, it’s happening. I’m excited,” Jackee said while on the Steve Harvey show. “Tia and Tamera are my babies. They won’t leave me alone. I can’t get rid of none of these women.”

Back in 2013, Jackée actually spoke about a reunion with OK! exclusively, and spoke about what the reunion needed to get off the ground. She said, “a writer. A producer, or a showrunner. Someone who can write it and execute it, who understands the girls as they are now. They are so grounded. They have whole other lives that no one knows about.”

Well it looks like they’ve found a writer perfect for the role!

And in 2015, Tia first sparked reboot buzz when she told Meredith Vieira, “It’s just all about timing … so we’ll see. The fans, they really want it, so we’ll give it to them, probably.”

And, just last month, Tia told Nylon that she and Tamera were looking “for a producer and writer” who could “be a leader of the pack in regards to running the show."