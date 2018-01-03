OUCH!
Briana DeJesus’ Mom Roxanne Tells All On Nasty Feud With Javi Marroquin After Claiming He LIED About His Deployment
Plus, see what her sister, Brittany, had to say about the 'TM2' dad!
Teen Mom 2 fans know that Briana DeJesus’ mother, Roxanne, doesn’t hold back! Shortly before the holidays, Roxanne blasted her daughter’s boyfriend, also a Teen Mom 2 star, Javi Marroquin, and claims that he was lying about his deployment. After the public diss, the reality star grandma told RadarOnline.com all about their family feud.
Briana DeJesus’ Mom Roxanne Tells All On Nasty Feud With Javi Marroquin After Claiming He LIED About His Deployment
1/7
Sound off in the comments below!