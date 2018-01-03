REALITY TV
OUCH!

Briana DeJesus’ Mom Roxanne Tells All On Nasty Feud With Javi Marroquin After Claiming He LIED About His Deployment

January 3, 2018 10:19AM

Plus, see what her sister, Brittany, had to say about the 'TM2' dad!

Teen Mom 2 fans know that Briana DeJesus’ mother, Roxanne, doesn’t hold back! Shortly before the holidays, Roxanne blasted her daughter’s boyfriend, also a Teen Mom 2 star, Javi Marroquin, and claims that he was lying about his deployment. After the public diss, the reality star grandma told RadarOnline.com all about their family feud.

Briana DeJesus’ Mom Roxanne Tells All On Nasty Feud With Javi Marroquin After Claiming He LIED About His Deployment

“How many times can you say I’m being deployed and not get deployed,” she wrote in now-deleted tweets on December 22. “Stop using deployment as a tool for sympathy. But it’s a good storyline.”
She added, “Don’t you f**king dare act like you do much because I f**king do it ALL!! And don’t come playing the victim. You are no the victim!!! How many times do I have to give myself to f**king please you! Sit on that…”
But Roxanne wasnt the only one with harsh words for Javi! The same day, Briana’s sister Brittany DeJesus said on Instagram live, “If someone asks me about my sister and her raggedy a** boyfriend I’m going to start talking s**t about them on purpose.”
Roxanne exclusively told Radar, “We are a family of love and compassion. The girls enjoyed their Christmas very much. We’re getting along just fine.”
But it seems that the family feud might still be brewing! Roxanne and Brittany have stopped following Javi on Instagram, and he is no longer following them either. Ouch!
Javi told Radar in December that he refused to comment on the nasty feud “out of respect for Bri.” He also declined to reveal if he was still deploying. But Roxanne wasn't the only one accusing him of not deploying! A source close to his ex-wife Kailyn Lowry told Radar, “He’s not getting deployed.”
