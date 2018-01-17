You Won't Believe What Kailyn Lowry Has To Say About Javi Marroquin & Briana DeJesus' Split

Yesterday Javi confirmed that he broke up with his reality television co-star. "Some questions about our futures couldn’t be answered because we both do have kids and live two different lifestyles, her being in Florida and me in Delaware,” he exclusively told Radar.

“Javi and I are not together anymore,” Briana told Blasting News. “Our future just doesn’t line up. He doesn’t want me to get my surgery for a breast lift, lipo, and tummy tuck (which I’m doing in two weeks) because it’ll look bad on his name at work.”

The two started dating in October 2017 and she wasn't ready to take a major step in their relationship. “I don’t plan on moving in with him in the summer and for these reasons, he broke up with me,” she said. “I have no bad things to say to about him. He wanted a wife and home right now and I didn’t see a reason to rush. I wish him the best going forward, and I am sad things panned out this way, but this is where things currently stand.”



However, Javi insisted to Radar “the surgery itself wasn’t the issue.” Despite going their separate ways, Javi gushed about his ex-girlfriend. “Unfortunately it didn’t work out for us,” he said. “Bri is an amazing person with the biggest heart I’ve ever got to hold. Everything she goes through and she’s still selfless and does her best to please others. She’s got a bright future and she’ll make any guy feel special."