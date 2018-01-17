REALITY TV
Ouch!

You Won't Believe What Kailyn Lowry Has To Say About Javi Marroquin & Briana DeJesus' Split

January 17, 2018 9:04AM

The 'Teen Mom 2' dad confessed the shocking reason why he broke up with his co-star.

News broke yesterday that Javi Marroquin pulled the plug on his romance with his Teen Mom 2 co-star, Briana DeJesus. Previously, Kailyn Lowry had a nasty feud with her ex-husband’s new girlfriend, but how does she feel now that the two called it quits?

“It’s none of my business and I wish Javi the best, as always," Kailyn told RadarOnline.com exclusively.
Yesterday Javi confirmed that he broke up with his reality television co-star. "Some questions about our futures couldn’t be answered because we both do have kids and live two different lifestyles, her being in Florida and me in Delaware,” he exclusively told Radar.
He added, “I didn’t agree with some of her future plans being exposed for the world to see for our future and any future employers and I wish we could’ve compromised. Maybe I was overthinking but I couldn’t figure out a way to answer some of those questions.”
“Javi and I are not together anymore,” Briana told Blasting News. “Our future just doesn’t line up. He doesn’t want me to get my surgery for a breast lift, lipo, and tummy tuck (which I’m doing in two weeks) because it’ll look bad on his name at work.”
The two started dating in October 2017 and she wasn't ready to take a major step in their relationship. “I don’t plan on moving in with him in the summer and for these reasons, he broke up with me,” she said. “I have no bad things to say to about him. He wanted a wife and home right now and I didn’t see a reason to rush. I wish him the best going forward, and I am sad things panned out this way, but this is where things currently stand.”
 
However, Javi insisted to Radar “the surgery itself wasn’t the issue.” Despite going their separate ways, Javi gushed about his ex-girlfriend. “Unfortunately it didn’t work out for us,” he said. “Bri is an amazing person with the biggest heart I’ve ever got to hold. Everything she goes through and she’s still selfless and does her best to please others. She’s got a bright future and she’ll make any guy feel special."
