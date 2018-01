Just like Mama Llama (voiced by ME on the new @netflixfamily series, streaming TODAY!!! 😄) Birdie knows the power of a cozy chat on Mama’s lap. (Only I’m not really Birdie’s mom. She’s a dog.) 🐶 📚 #LlamaLlama #BookswithBirdie #MyLittleLlama

A post shared by Jennifer Garner (@jennifer.garner) on Jan 26, 2018 at 10:52am PST