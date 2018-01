Photo credit: YouTube

Since scoring her first number one single with “Bodak Yellow,” Cardi has been on a collaboration roll as of late, working with music legends such ason his hit “Finesse” (which they will be performing at the Grammys this weekend), as well ason “Motorsport,” andon “No Limit.” All of these songs have cracked the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100, which is very impressive for someone who is still somewhat new to the music industry.