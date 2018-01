“I want to have as many kids as we can, if I’m being honest,” Justin, 36, said. “I’ve never felt more inept in my life. You wake up and all of a sudden there’s this human being you’re responsible for.”



“Everybody tells you that your life is going to change and you’re like, ‘Whatever, I got it,'" Justin continued. "My wife and I—when we have a night off and we get into bed and we sit down and watch a movie or something, we’re like, ‘What did we do before this? Did we go out to dinner? Were we at a bar? What did we do before this?’”

“I feel like the success of parenthood is feeling like I failed all day today, but I get to wake up tomorrow and do it again," the "Filthy" singer said, "and hopefully they turn out to be a good human being.”





The couple may be crossing their fingers for another boy, too. “Jessica sees herself as a mom of boys, so it worked out perfectly,” a source previously told Us. “Justin is so excited, he doesn’t know what to do with himself!”