The young model stunned in a white blouse, flared denim jeans that were also high rise, and black high top sneakers.

It's been quite a week for the 16-year-old, who spent the holidays skiing with her famous mom, Cindy Crawford, her dad Rande, brother Presley, and other family members in Colorado.

On top of that, the teen has made a huge mark on the fashion world already, despite her young age, even strutting her stuff in New York Fashion Week earlier this year!

Cindy, who also started her modeling career at a young age, told Associated Press in October, “In some ways, I wish I could have pushed it off a year or two. But she’s 16. That’s how old I was when I started, which is young, but in fashion that’s kind of the normal age when people start."

And she has the talent! Kaia was already nominated for Model of The Year at the British Fashion Council's 2017 Fashion Awards, going up against Adwoa Aboah (who ended up winning the award), Bella Hadid, Gigi Hadid, and Winnie Harlow.