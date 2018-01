Kail wasn't afraid to reveal that Javi was at her house on Snapchat!

And it seemed like the little family had a blast since they were laughing and smiling in the video!

Their relationship definitely took a major turn since early December. The two announced their joint tell-all book was cancelled. "It wasn't going to work out because we recently fell back in a bad place," Kailyn told RadarOnline.com exclusively.

Javi told the site exclusively, "I decided I want to cut all ties with Kail and I didn't want to come out with this book and have to go on tour." He added, "That's behind me."