'I Feel Bad!' Get All The Details About Kailyn Lowry's Upcoming 'Apology' Book To Her Three Sons Here!

January 4, 2018 9:41AM

'I’m nervous about how a lot of my decisions will impact them,' the 'TM2' star said.

Kailyn Lowry is letting her emotions pour out into a book! The Teen Mom 2 star revealed all the details about the latest one she is writing, which is an apology letter to her three sons.

“The book was an apology letter to Lux for basically the mess he was born into and how bad I feel,” the mother-of-three told RadarOnline.com. “But now it’s to all three of them.”
She added, “I feel bad and I’m nervous about how a lot of my decisions will impact them or affect them."
As fans saw, Kailyn admitted on Twitter that the book was originally going to be titled, A Letter To Lux, but now it will be changed since it is dedicated to all three boys.
The reality star is the mother to three boys. She has a son, Isaac, with her ex-boyfriend, Jo Rivera, a second son, Lincoln, with her ex-husband, Javi Marroquin, and her youngest, Lux Russell, with her ex-boyfriend, Chris Lopez.
"So I’m apologizing to all of them and I want them to know how much I love them and I’m working now to pick up the pieces," Kail said.
