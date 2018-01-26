Girl, Bye
Kailyn Lowry Says She 'Would Never' Be Friends With Briana DeJesus After Javi Marroquin Fued
'Pigs will fly when that girl apologizes to me,' the 'Teen Mom 2' star snapped.
Kailyn Lowry has no interest in forming a friendship with her Teen Mom 2 co-star Briana DeJesus, she revealed on herCoffee Convos podcast. During Thursday’s show, Kail and her co-host Lindsie Chrisley welcomed Kail’s ex-husband Javi Marroquin as the guest. Javi spoke about the possibility of getting back together with Bri, and his hopes that the trio would get along if it happened. But Kail told Javi it “would never happen!”
