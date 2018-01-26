Kailyn Lowry Says She 'Would Never' Be Friends With Briana DeJesus After Javi Marroquin Fued

“It would never happen. We would never get along. You allowed her to disrespect me to my face, also on camera, also in text messages,” Kail told Javi. “When I said what I had to say in a nice way, you defended her and not me. We raise a son together, you don’t raise a son with her.”

"So basically you made it clear that she was allowed to tell me to suck her d**k and I wasn’t allowed to say anything about her or to her. What I can do is only go on how she treats me. I can only form an opinion on how she is towards me as a person, how she talks about me, how you allow her to disrespect me,” Kail continued.

Kailyn told Javi she’d only said good things about Briana and even gave her credit for leaving baby daddy Louis when he cheated on her, just like Kail left Lux's dad Chris Lopez when he cheated. “We had conversations,” Kail said. “So I didn’t have anything negative to say until she treated me that way. And you allowed it.”

Kail said she would never sit in the same room as Briana if she got back with Javi. “No. Absolutely not. I would never forgive…You think that girl can apologize to me? Pigs will fly when that girl apologizes to me,” she said.