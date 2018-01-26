REALITY TV
We pay for scoops!

Send us a scoop!

Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327

kailyn lowry podcast never friends briana dejesus pp View Gallery
Girl, Bye

Kailyn Lowry Says She 'Would Never' Be Friends With Briana DeJesus After Javi Marroquin Fued

January 26, 2018 12:38PM

'Pigs will fly when that girl apologizes to me,' the 'Teen Mom 2' star snapped.

Kailyn Lowry has no interest in forming a friendship with her Teen Mom 2 co-star Briana DeJesus, she revealed on herCoffee Convos podcast. During Thursday’s show, Kail and her co-host Lindsie Chrisley welcomed Kail’s ex-husband Javi Marroquin as the guest. Javi spoke about the possibility of getting back together with Bri, and his hopes that the trio would get along if it happened. But Kail told Javi it “would never happen!”

Kailyn Lowry Says She 'Would Never' Be Friends With Briana DeJesus After Javi Marroquin Fued

Back to intro
1/6
“It would never happen. We would never get along. You allowed her to disrespect me to my face, also on camera, also in text messages,” Kail told Javi. “When I said what I had to say in a nice way, you defended her and not me. We raise a son together, you don’t raise a son with her.”
"So basically you made it clear that she was allowed to tell me to suck her d**k and I wasn’t allowed to say anything about her or to her. What I can do is only go on how she treats me. I can only form an opinion on how she is towards me as a person, how she talks about me, how you allow her to disrespect me,” Kail continued.
Kailyn told Javi she’d only said good things about Briana and even gave her credit for leaving baby daddy Louis when he cheated on her, just like Kail left Lux's dad Chris Lopez when he cheated. “We had conversations,” Kail said. “So I didn’t have anything negative to say until she treated me that way. And you allowed it.”
Kail said she would never sit in the same room as Briana if she got back with Javi. “No. Absolutely not. I would never forgive…You think that girl can apologize to me? Pigs will fly when that girl apologizes to me,” she said.
Javi and Briana started dating in October, and soon after, Briana slammed Kail on Twitter, causing a rift in the Teen Mom 2 cast. Most of the girls sided with Kail, while Jenelle Evans sided with Bri. However, Javi and Briana recently split, but Javi said there’s still hope for the couple in the future.
Do you blame Kail for not wanting to be friends with Briana? Sound off in the comments below!

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

trending in REALITY TV

Exclusive
Brandi Rhodes Shares Her Favorite Tips On Styling A Baby Bump To Perfection
STYLE
Amara La Negra Reveals Her Thoughts On Young Hollywood, Her Afro, And Much More
NEWS
'WAGS' Star Brandi Rhodes Reveals The 6 Beauty Products Every Fabulous Woman Needs
STYLE
'Total Divas' Naomi Reveals What The Cast Is REALLY Like, What To Expect In 2018
REALITY TV Naomi Total Divas Interview PP 1
Lady Gaga Has Friends Worried About Her Health
NEWS
Chris Evans & Jenny Slate ‘Making Plans To Get Married’ Next Summer!
NEWS
A Perfect Fit! Meghan Markle Using Her New Royal Role To Build A Fashion Empire
STYLE meghan markle fashion empire royal role pp
Amara La Negra Tells All On Comparisons To Cardi B & Who She's Dating!
NEWS
'WAGS: Atlanta' Star Brandi Rhodes Shares How To Travel In Style
STYLE