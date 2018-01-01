Kailyn's Pregnancy, Jenelle's Engagement, & More! See The Biggest 'Teen Mom' Moments Of 2017

Jenelle Evans
kicked off 2017 with her new baby girl, Ensley Jolie
! She is her third child
, but her first with her then boyfriend, David Eason
.
And Chelsea Houska added to the MTV family! She gave birth to her son, Watson Cole, with her husband, Cole DeBoer.
And then he put a ring on it! Jenelle and David got engaged after their daughter's birth.
Ryan Edwards
and Mackenzie
tied the knot unexpectedly with only his parents, Jen
and Larry
, there.
Ryan left fans horrified after he was filmed driving under the influence on the way to their wedding. Shortly after the episode aired, MTV announced that he checked himself into rehab. On the current season, he revealed heroin was his choice of drug.
Briana DeJesus added another baby girl to her family! She gave birth to Stella with her now ex-boyfriend, Luis.
It's another boy! Kailyn Lowry
welcomed her third son, Lux Russell
, with her now ex-boyfriend, Chris Lopez
.
Just months after their wedding, Ryan was busted in a cheating scandal. He reportedly reached out to at least one woman over Tinder and then sent her raunchy naked photos via text message
Another couple bites the dust! Amber Portwood and Matt Baier confirmed they called it quits on their three year romance.
Back to her old ways? Farrah Abraham stripped down again in front of the camera for an appearance CamSoda’s live webcam.
Surprise! Amber ex, Matt, secretly got married to his girlfriend Jen in Las Vegas.
The husband and wife! Jenelle married her third baby daddy, David, at their home in North Carolina.
It's official! Kailyn's ex-husband, Javi Marroquin, and their newest co-star, Briana DeJesus, confirmed their relationship.
Leah is going to be a big sister! Amber confirmed she is expecting a baby boy with her new boyfriend, Andrew Glennon.
Catelynn Lowell confirmed via Twitter that she was checking herself into rehab after experiencing suicidal thoughts.
The holiday season didn't start off well for Adam Lind. Chelse's ex and Aubree's father was arrested in early November, as well as early December.
Farrah Abraham's mom, Debra, is off the market! The grandmother married David and as seen on the show, the entire family wasn't too thrilled with the relationship.
