"First day at Crossfit RIP," the mother-of-three wrote.

Yesterday, Kailyn wrote a heartbreaking confession on Twitter about the body shaming she receives. "Out of 10 years on tv I’m having the hardest time NOW. The pressure of outsiders, the criticism, the judgement. Sure I put myself out there. But never in my life have I seen or felt cruelty like I have lately," she wrote.

"'It comes with the territory' no s**t. But it seems to get worse over time. Not better. Sometimes I’m numb to it. Sometimes I don’t read it. Sometimes it doesn’t bother me," the reality star continued. "But sometimes it does. And today it does."

She continued to open up about the issues she has with fitness writing, "I can read & write books, study for a test and pass, teach my kids manners. But I can’t tell myself to pick a f*****g salad over a burger and then wonder why I struggle in the gym. Hate myself for it. Then come online & hear it from everyone else too."

As she previously admitted on Twitter, she headed down to Miami to get a boob job and lip, but backed out hours before the procedure. "I won’t lie to y’all, I came to Miami for lipo & a boob job. But hours before my surgery I decided I don’t want to go through with it," she wrote.

Adding, "When I get home I’ll use the money I was gona spend on surgery for a nutritionist & get back into working out."