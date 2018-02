Kate is currently pregnant with their third baby. She and her husband already share a son, George, 4, and a daughter, Charlotte, 2.

The expecting mom visited a hospital in London on Tuesday to officially launch the campaign, Nursing Now, a major global initiative aiming to raise the profile and status of nursing worldwide.

During her visit, she met with some patients at the hospital and their families. One in particular had a hilarious encounter with the Duchess. “I was saying, ‘Congratulations, best of luck with the third one.’ She said, ‘William’s in denial,’” said Jamie Parsons, the father of a 10-month-old receiving care at the hospital.

Kate then met with a bunch of the nurses there, to find out what impact the Nursing Now campaign could have on the profession. “This campaign means a lot to me personally. My great-grandmother and grandmother were both volunteer nurses,” she said in her speech. “Your dedication and professionalism are awe-inspiring,"

“I have been struck today by the enormous range of responsibilities that nurses have, not only in providing access to healthcare, but also in terms of providing a holistic approach to caring for our physical and mental health," she continued. “I would like to congratulate and thank all nurses everywhere on what you achieve on a daily basis. The difference you make should not go unrecognized."

Kate rocked a navy blue dress and jacket that showed off her growing baby bump for the outing. Many people have speculated that she's expecting a boy because of the amount of excess blue she has been wearing recently.