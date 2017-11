The former Girls Next Door star has been performing at the Paris Las Vegas Hotel, where she has the starring role of the production Sex Tips for Straight Women From a Gay Guy.

She initially told her followers that she was only going to cancel one performance that night, tweeting "Super sick. Going to have to cancel the late show tonight. My heart couldn’t cancel both. Sorry late show.”

Unfortunately, the pain got worse for the reality star and she was forced to cancel her earlier performance as well. "Sooooo sorry guys gotta cancel both shows tonight. Going to ER. Hurtin bad. I’ll make it up to you,” she tweeted.

Kendra never got specific about why she was rushed, but she revealed the pain was bad enough by tweeting, "About to get morphine. Lol #byebye .”

Looks like things are on the mend for Kendra! She tweeted an update on Sunday morning, saying that she was heading back to the stage that evening after being put on antibiotics and pain medication.

"Better today n will be back on stage tonight. The pain n aches were so bad last night. Nothing serious they found but on antibiotics n pain meds today. Thanks for your concern everyone. Love you," she tweeted.

Here’s hoping Kendra has a speedy recovery and is able to perform at all her shows going forward!