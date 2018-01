The couple looked so adorable as they waited to cross the street after grabbing lunch in Los Angeles on Monday.

Kesha wore pink tie dye leggings and a black sweatshirt. The singer tried to hide from the photographers with her hood up and sunglasses.

Her beau opted for jeans, a red button down shirt and a warm jacket.

The 30-year-old rested her head on his shoulder as they waited to cross the street. So cute!

The 'Praying" singer opened up to Rolling Stone about her relationship with Brad back in October. “He kissed me, and it was the nicest kiss I ever had,” she recalled. “I was like, ‘Wow, you’re such a pure soul. Holy s–t.’ And I knew from that moment, ‘I gotta hold on to you.'”

She also dished on their plans for the future. “I don’t know if I’m ever going to stay in any one place for a couple years at a time,” she said. “I want to live on an island in the Caribbean, on a boat at some point, like that’s a goal. But I don’t know how my cats would feel about it.”