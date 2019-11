Photo credit: Shutterstock

Performers at the star-studded ceremony included K. Michelle, Luke James and Pink Sweat$. Lizzo won big at the show when she scored the award for Video of the Year for her "Juice" music video and for Album/Mixtape of the Year, for Cuz I Love You. Beyonce was honored with the Ashford and Simpson Songwriter's Award for her song "Brown Skin Girl." Other top winners included H.E.R., Cardi B, Drake, Chris Brown and Khalid.



Which look from the evening was your favorite? Sound off in the comments below!