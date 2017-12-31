NEWS
Khloe Kardashian 'Can NOT Wait' For 2018 As She Reflects On This Past Year!

December 31, 2017 16:13PM

She shared her top 9 photos from 2017 which included several of her pregnant.

Khloe Kardashian will be having a very big 2018, as the reality television superstar is expecting her first child with NBA star Tristan Thompson.  In anticipation of that, she posted her top 9 photos on Instagram in 2017 on Sunday, where she reflected on what an amazing year this was and how excited she is about the future.  Click-through for all the details.  

Khloe made major waves earlier this month, when she finally announced that she was pregnant in a post on Instagram that now has over 8 million likes!
That photo, of course, was one of her top 9 on Instagram that she posted on New Year’s Eve, with several others including plenty of her and Tristan kissing as well as another pic of Khloe post-pregnancy.
The caption she made with the post was very emotional as she gets ready for what will be her biggest year yet.  "Top nine of 2017!! 2017 you've been good to me but I can NOT wait for 2018!! Honor the past year by celebrating your joys, mourning your losses, and shaking your head at the wonder of it all! We, as people, tend to spend a lot of time and attention watering the weeds. And then, we’re growing the weeds rather than watering the flowers and rejoicing!”
"I have worked hard on being a positive person. I want to reflect and be grateful for all of the beauty that I have experienced this past year. We all have drama in our lives so let's rejoice in the positives and not dwell on the negatives," she continued.
"This past year has been full of love, blessings and happiness! Lord knows I'm grateful for the place I am in in my life! I tell Him daily but I can not begin to explain my excitement for everything new in 2018!! Nerves and anxiety are an underestimate. I'm thankful to have a beautiful support system in place to help me celebrate New chapters! New experiences! New beginnings! I'm trusting the magic of NEW this 2018! Reflection is a beautiful thing but don't dwell on your past too deeply. Stay on course and in a positive mind frame! 2018 is yours! God bless,” she concluded.
Did you have a favorite Khloe moment from this past year?  Sound off in the comments! 

