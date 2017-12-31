Happy & Joyful
Khloe Kardashian 'Can NOT Wait' For 2018 As She Reflects On This Past Year!
She shared her top 9 photos from 2017 which included several of her pregnant.
Khloe Kardashian will be having a very big 2018, as the reality television superstar is expecting her first child with NBA star Tristan Thompson. In anticipation of that, she posted her top 9 photos on Instagram in 2017 on Sunday, where she reflected on what an amazing year this was and how excited she is about the future. Click-through for all the details.
