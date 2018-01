Two fans approached Kris to take a photo with her while she was out to lunch. But, before they get the shot, Kris compliments one of their rings. "What is this an opal?" she asked. "It's actually her grandmother. Her grandmother is in the ring," the woman's friend said.

"It's actually her cremated ashes," the woman continued. "Isn't that amazing?"











Kris found it less than amazing. But she was still intrigued and tried the ring on.

"It is starting to creep me out a little bit," Kris said after holding it for a bit. "I thought she was kidding."

Kris couldn't stop laughing at the fact that the ring held her grandmother's ashes. But she shared later that she's "heard of people that go to lunch with like an urn with their grandfather's ashes just to be close to them, so I'm not judging."