Unbothered

Kourtney Kardashian Pretends Not To See Her Photo Bombers At The Farmers Market

January 15, 2018 15:08PM

The reality TV star just wants to buy two green smoothies and leave.

For some people, spotting Kourtney Kardashian at the farmers market meant dropping whatever they were doing to try to get into one of the many photos being taken of her. But for the reality TV star, it was just another trip to get some green smoothies. Click through for details on how she was completely unbothered!

Kourtney Kardashian Pretends Not To See Her Photo Bombers At The Farmers Market

It was obvious that Kourtney was used to being in front of the camera by the way she glided through a farmers market in Studio City, California yesterday, completely unbothered by the fact that folks were shooting glances her way.
Though she did try at one point to block the view of the cameras with her clutch and keys, the 38-year-old, donning a black sheers top, black bra, and black sweatpants, still caught the attention of many around her.
But that didn’t stop her from heading to the store to buy two green smoothies and slipping right out.
Not even these people who were clearly talking about her as she walked by them.
Or these two women who went so far as to photo bomb her, with one holding a plant and an egg.
What do you think Kourtney’s trip to the farmers market? Sound off in the comment section! 

