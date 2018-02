On Sunday, some of Kyle's staff were seen frantically packing up the 1,800 sq ft Upper East Side boutique, Kyle by Alene Too.



They moved the merchandise to a family-owned business a few blocks away in the Upper East Side.

Their new pint-sized property is called The Shoebox, and it's a designer shoe chain in Manhattan. Kyle's inventory will be featured at three locations. The two other locations are in the Flatiron district and Manhasset, Long Island.



The 49-year-old reality TV star hasn't commented yet on the major move to downsize.



Her business partner, Lizzy Schwartz, has reassured reporters, however, that "business is good," despite the relocation. "Someone wanted my space, they had been eyeing it for a while. It all happened really fast. Business is good. I wouldn't have moved if it wasn't, I would have closed," she said. "It's going to be a bit smaller but this way we're in three stores. We're so lucky to have found a home in Shoebox."