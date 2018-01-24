BABIES
'She's Anxious' — Find Out How Kylie Jenner Is Handling Her Pregnancy

January 24, 2018 10:11AM

The 20-year-old is expecting her first child with rapper Travis Scott.

Kylie Jenner is reportedly on the outs with baby daddy Travis Scott, after getting into a “blowout fight” according to RadarOnline, due to him cheating on her several women during her pregnancy. Still, the reality star, who is expecting her first child very soon, is ready to focus on being a mom.

A source told People, “Kylie is definitely ready for baby to arrive!” Since it was revealed that the 20-year-old is having a child, she has remained in hiding, even skipping the annual Kardashian Christmas card!
However, she does make an appearance in the family’s latest business venture – selling Calvin Klein underwear. Unfortunately, thought, Kylie’s bump doesn’t make an appearance, as she wears clothes and is most hidden by older sister Khloe.
The insider added, “Coming up on the end of the pregnancy, there are a lot of different emotions. “She’s excited, she’s anxious…there are a lot of feelings, but she’s ready for what’s next.”
And despite Kylie enjoying being a homebody during her pregnancy, it’s been revealed how she plans to tell all about her baby news.
“As soon as the baby is born, she will make an announcement and introduce the baby to her fans,” a source told Entertainment Tonight. “She will also address the fact that she went ‘dark’ on social media and in the public."
