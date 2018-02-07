Kylie Jenner is A Germaphobe & Hires Extra Security For Newborn Stormi

Kylie has hired extra security so if any of her friends are able to get near the baby, they should consider themselves lucky! “Kylie’s also very protective and a germ freak.” On top of hiring more security, “she doesn’t want any strangers around the baby," an insider told InTouch.

The only ones allowed to come near Stormi are her bestie Jordyn Wood and immediate family.

Kylie is playing no games! And though she is practically the only one still talking to Caitlyn, after she ruined her relationship with the family by dissing Kris in her memoir, she still was left out of the loop when Kylie welcomed Stormi into the world.

“She visited with Kylie and the baby at Kylie’s house, but wasn’t invited to the hospital for the birth.”

However, Caitlyn put on a brave face, and while she also was noticeably absent from Kylie’s baby reveal video, she still posted an adorable baby photo of Kylie on Instagram following her granddaughter’s birth.