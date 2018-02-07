Baby Update
Kylie Jenner is A Germaphobe & Hires Extra Security For Newborn Stormi
The young mom only lets a few select people anywhere near her daughter!
Kylie Jenner is taking no chances with motherhood! The reality star, who gave birth to Stormi on February 2, may have shared a photo of her newborn’s hand, but that’s about all we’ll be seeing for a while, according to a source. The 20-year-old has no plans of revealing her baby, and that’s not the only decision she’s made since welcoming her little girl.
1 of 6
2 of 6
3 of 6
4 of 6
5 of 6
6 of 6
1/6
Sound off in the comments below!