BABIES
We pay for scoops!

Send us a scoop!

Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327

View Gallery
Beaming With Joy

Kym Johnson Happily Shows Off Her Growing Baby Bump & Adorable Dog!

January 10, 2018 12:57PM

She's expecting twins with husband Robert Herjavec.

It’s been baby fever for mommy-to-be Kym Johnson, who revealed that she’s pregnant with TWINS less than a month ago with hubby Robert Herjavec!  The Dancing With The Stars pro was all smiles as she proudly showed off not only her growing baby bump, but her adorable maltese dog before heading in for a workout!  Click-through for the adorable photos!

Kym Johnson Happily Shows Off Her Growing Baby Bump & Adorable Dog!

Back to intro
1/6
Kim first revealed that she was expecting her first ever children, a set of twins, on an Instagram post in mid-December.  "#tbt first baby bump pic at 18 weeks with Twins! I've popped quite a bit more now," she captioned the happy pic.
Her baby bump has grown quite a bit since she originally revealed she was pregnant, as it was definitely on display outside of a gym in Beverly Hills on Tuesday night.
She brought her adorable Maltese to add to all the happiness that Kym looked to be exuding, as the mommy-to-be looked ravishing in a cream-colored sweater as she headed in to work up a sweat.
Even though Kym is now 23 weeks pregnant with her twins, it isn't stopping her from staying fit. She just posted a video on her Instagram which shows her doing some amazing workout moves as her tummy continues to grow.  Werk, Kym! 
Kym and Robert's love story is quite different from the rest, as they met while being a team on Dancing With The Stars.  They continued to date after the couple were eliminated, and got married in a lavish ceremony in 2016 in Los Angeles.  Now that the two have conquered the dance floor, it is time for them to conquer parenthood with one another as 2018 will bring them two happy bundles of joy into their lives! 
What are your thoughts on Kym's pregnancy glow?  Sound off in the comments! 

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

trending in BABIES

Exclusive
'WAGS' Star Brandi Rhodes Reveals The 6 Beauty Products Every Fabulous Woman Needs
STYLE
Lady Gaga Has Friends Worried About Her Health
NEWS
Chris Evans & Jenny Slate ‘Making Plans To Get Married’ Next Summer!
NEWS
Olivia Munn & Chris Pratt Are Secretly Dating!
NEWS
Baby Ariel Reveals 3 Secrets To Becoming A Musical-ly Star
NEWS
Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Royal Wedding: 5 Things You Need To Know
NEWS
Golden Globes 2018: What You Didn’t See on TV
NEWS
Wedding Bells! 3 Shocking Updates On Your Favorite Celebrity Couples
NEWS
3 Hollywood Stars Who Always Fall For Mr. Wrong
NEWS