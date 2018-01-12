REALITY TV
Ouch!

Fans SLAM Leah Messer After Her MAJOR Dating Confession

January 12, 2018 14:45PM

The 'Teen Mom 2' star admits, 'I’m awkward on every first date!'

Leah Messer isn’t holding back! The Teen Mom 2 star has been sharing her life on the small screen since her early days on 16 & Pregnant. The mother-of-three continues to let audiences watch her balance school, motherhood, dealing with baby daddies, and of course…dating! Now that she has been single for some time, she is ready to get back into dating but of course her confession lead to fans slamming her for her past choices!

Leah started her dating conversation with the poll asking, "Do you guys want to see me go on more dates?" In the end, 83% voted yes, and 17% voted no.
She added, "I guess I should but I’m always a big chicken and filming a date makes it worse." As fans may remember, Leah downloaded a dating app and got herself a first date!
The date was filmed for the show and it was very...awkward. Even though he asked for a second date, Leah laughed with her producer how awkward it was and said she won't be seeing him again!
Fans were still clearly unhappy with how Leah acted at the end of the date from the previous season. One fan wrote, "As long as you’re more respectful to them, and don’t laugh at them on TV. I can’t imagine how he felt when he saw that."
Leah came quick to defend herself tweeting, "You guys want me to be real then say something about it when I am. Do you think that all dates a single person go on, sparks fly and you have the time of your life? Nope. I’m awkward on every first date. Perhaps the first few dates. Happens to the best of us!"
She added, "No harm meant! I just wasn’t feeling it, that happens too. My intentions weren’t to upset anyone, that’s not me."
