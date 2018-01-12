Fans SLAM Leah Messer After Her MAJOR Dating Confession

Leah started her dating conversation with the poll asking, "Do you guys want to see me go on more dates?" In the end, 83% voted yes, and 17% voted no.

She added, "I guess I should but I’m always a big chicken and filming a date makes it worse." As fans may remember, Leah downloaded a dating app and got herself a first date!

The date was filmed for the show and it was very...awkward. Even though he asked for a second date, Leah laughed with her producer how awkward it was and said she won't be seeing him again!

Fans were still clearly unhappy with how Leah acted at the end of the date from the previous season. One fan wrote, "As long as you’re more respectful to them, and don’t laugh at them on TV. I can’t imagine how he felt when he saw that."

Leah came quick to defend herself tweeting, "You guys want me to be real then say something about it when I am. Do you think that all dates a single person go on, sparks fly and you have the time of your life? Nope. I’m awkward on every first date. Perhaps the first few dates. Happens to the best of us!"

She added, "No harm meant! I just wasn’t feeling it, that happens too. My intentions weren’t to upset anyone, that’s not me."