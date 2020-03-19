Intermittent fasting is the hottest celebrity diet trend — and for good reason! Stars like Jennifer Aniston, Scarlett Johansson and Kourtney Kardashian say it helps them lose weight, have more clarity and feel more energized. It does take dedication, but by looking at these celebs and their amazing bodies, it definitely pays off!

There are many different intermittent fasting techniques, with some celebrities like Vanessa Hudgens preferring the 16:8 method, in which you fast for 16 hours and eat during an 8-hour window. “It’s rough, it’s no joke. I’m not gonna lie and say it’s easy,” Vanessa confessed.

Stars like Kate Walsh and Jimmy Kimmel prefer the 5:2 plan, in which you eat very few calories for two days, and then eat normally the rest of the week. Unlike the Keto diet or the Master Cleanse, the intermittent fasting diet shows no signs of slowing down in Hollywood. Many of these celebrities also exercise to get their picture-perfect physiques, but their intermittent fasting plan also plays a big role.

