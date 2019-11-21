Megan Thee Stallion and Trey Songz are enjoying each other’s company! The rapper, 24, was spotted looking pretty flirtatious with the singer, 34, at a celebration in honor of his upcoming birthday on Wednesday night, November 20.
Send us a scoop!
Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327
Megan Thee Stallion and Trey Songz are enjoying each other’s company! The rapper, 24, was spotted looking pretty flirtatious with the singer, 34, at a celebration in honor of his upcoming birthday on Wednesday night, November 20.
Stay up to date with the latest from OK! Magazine.
Sign up for OK! INSIDER now!
Sound off in the comments below!