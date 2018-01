official blog Tuesday. "Today is a bittersweet day for me. After three seasons of the rollercoaster that is The Real Housewives of Orange County I’ve decided to hang up my OC Housewife hat," she wrote. She wrote about her decision to leave RHOC in a post on her. "Today is a bittersweet day for me. After three seasons of the rollercoaster that is The Real Housewives of Orange County I’ve decided to hang up my OC Housewife hat," she wrote.

She spoke in her blog about how each season had its different stressors as she was trying to get pregnant with her first child during most of it. "I arrived at this multi-faceted decision after much thought, and then I thought some more. As you might suspect filming this show takes a massive emotional toll: I’m literally filming my real life in real time and engaged in situations and circumstances which can be contentious. Then, when the show airs, we relive some trying of the most trying moments in our lives and then endure the public’s reaction; we never come out as winners to every viewer. But what you might not suspect is the physical toll: filming is grueling! After my first season I knew what to expect for round two, but even still, filming during IVF and then the beginning of pregnancy during my second season was difficult. I was hormonal and tired all the time."

"But my third season takes the cake: I had a newborn and had to hire a full time live-in nanny (my cousin) so as to allow me the flexibility to meet my obligations of continuous days and long hours of filming, traveling, etc. When I was home I was a full time hands-on mom (you didn’t get to see this) doing all the regular mom stuff including waking up at all hours to breast feed my baby – all while my husband worked his crazy baseball schedule around the US while I was learning how to be a first time mom. Again, I was hormonal and EXHAUSTED. My mind was often foggy as I filmed but I put on a great face and did it because I loved being a Housewife and was so grateful for my opportunity. It was only after the season was filmed that I felt I was finally out of the newborn fog and I could look back on the past few months of season 12 with clarity. I had no idea how exhausted I actually was until I wasn’t exhausted anymore! Season 12 was a real challenge for me."

She knew that she was done with the show while filming the season 12 reunion as her latest pregnancy played a major factor (she just revealed that she's expecting twin boys this year) as she wanted this time to be more peaceful than stressful with what the show brings.

She met up with Andy Cohen over Thanksgiving break and told him she was leaving after thinking about it long and hard, which he was totally understanding of. Moving forward, Meghan wants to spend more time with her husband during the baseball season and his two step kids who live in St. Louis.

Not only that, but Meghan has a busy year coming up withe the birth of her twin boys! She finished her post by saying how she found soul sisters with fellow RHOC cast members Tamra Judge and Shannon Beador, which she calls an absolute gift. But now, it's time for her to be, as she says, 'an actual real housewife of sorts!'