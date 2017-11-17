Big Step!
Meghan Markle Drops MAJOR Hint That She's Moving To The UK To Be With Prince Harry!
The actress is set to leave her TV show, 'Suits,' when season 7 ends.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been dating since 2016 and now it looks like the couple are taking a big step in their relationship. Us Weekly recently confirmed that the actress is leaving her show, Suits, at the end of this season. And now, Meghan is preparing to move her beloved dogs to the UK! Is this a sign that the couple is finally moving in together? Click through our gallery for the details.
