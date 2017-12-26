COUPLES
Make Room For Us

Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Join The Royal Family For Church On Christmas Day!

December 26, 2017 9:46AM

They stood alongside Queen Elizabeth II, Prince William & Duchess Kate and more.

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry spent their Christmas together with the rest of the royal family for church services in the English countryside, where the former Suits actress looked like she fit right in!  Click through for all the details.

Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Join The Royal Family For Church On Christmas Day!

Although they had their first public "work" outing together a couple of weeks ago, this was the first time where Meghan and Harry were seen out and about with the rest of the royal family.
Meghan, who has become a fashion icon very quickly over the past couple of months (turning heads with her gorgeous engagement gown), fit right in with the British style scene in her tan coat, brown suede shoes and a dark brown wool beret to compliment the look.
Meghan was joined by several other royal family members, including her future brother and sister-in-law Prince William and Kate Middleton for the holiday occasion.  Kate chose a much more colorful ensemble in her blue and red checkered jacket with a black hat.  
Even prior to their engagement, Meghan and Harry had no problem showing some major PDA with one another, and that continued on Christmas day as they locked arms around one another before heading into church.
Watch out Meghan, Kate is right on your PDA heels!  She held onto William's hand tight before the services began, furthering speculation that she is trying to keep up with Meghan in the PDA department (she was just seen touching her husband's leg in a televised interview a couple of weeks back).
Several other royal family members were in attendance as well, including Queen Elizabeth II and her husband Prince Philip as well as William & Harry's father Prince Charles and his wife Camila Parker Bowles.  Kate's two children, Prince George & Princess Charlotte, stayed home to enjoy their presents.  
Here's hoping there are plenty more royal outings with Meghan & Harry in the upcoming months, as they will be heading down the aisle with one another on May 19th, 2018!
