Mel C Is ‘Sick Of Seeing Everyone’s Bum’ In Music Videos And Bans Her Daughter From Watching Them

Mel C’s daughter Scarlet is no longer able to watch some of her favorite music videos because her mom thinks they’re “totally inappropriate,” as revealed in a new interview the pop star did with Now magazine.

The 44-year-old acknowledged the popularity of female nudity in music, but said it’s gotten out of hand in recent years. “It's always been prevalent in music but now it feels like it's out of control.”

And she went on to say why she’s monitoring Scarlet’s consumption more closely than ever: “My little girl is nine and she loves pop music, she sings all the lyrics. She doesn't know what they mean, thank God, but I can't let her watch the videos, as they're totally inappropriate.”

She added, “There should be some regulations. I'm sick of seeing everybody's bum. I'm over it. Seriously, nothing is shocking any more.”

Mel C, who was known for wearing provocative clothing while belting out the group’s feminist hits, also spoke out about the #MeToo movement against sexual harassment in the industry—something she said she hadn’t experienced. “I was in a trackie, so I was alright, and people were petrified of us so it was rare for someone to put pressure on us to do anything.”