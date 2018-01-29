‘Over It’
Mel C Is ‘Sick Of Seeing Everyone’s Bum’ In Music Videos And Bans Her Daughter From Watching Them
The former Spice Girl calls the images ‘totally inappropriate.’
As more and more female music stars have dominated the billboard charts in recent years, former Spice Girls member Mel C aka Melanie Chisholm aka “Sporty Spice” has spoken out against the growing popularity of female nudity and vulgarity in music videos—so much so that she’s banned her 9-year-old from watching them. Click through for more details!
1 of 6
2 of 6
3 of 6
4 of 6
5 of 6
6 of 6
1/6
Sound off in the comments below!