Getting Ahead
Michael Douglas Preemptively Denies Major Sexual Misconduct Allegations
The supposed story claims he masturbated in front of a female employee 30 years ago.
Michael Douglas is speaking out ahead of time regarding a story that he claims is set to be published about an incident that happened with a female who worked for his production company over 30 years ago. The story alleges that the Wall Street actor masturbated in front of a female employee and blackballed her from Hollywood, which he categorically denies. Click through for all the details.
