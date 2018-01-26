Mila Kunis Celebrates Being Hasty Pudding's Woman of the Year Amid Controversy

As Woman of the Year, Mila was honored with a parade through Harvard Square alongside the Hasty Pudding members dressed in drag.

Ted costar Mila, 34, performed stunts onstage with the Theatricals, including breathing in helium and rapping like hercostar Mark Wahlberg . “I cannot do a Boston accent!” she said.

The group enjoyed a special lunch at the Parsnip Restaurant & Lounge. “She was very passionate, confident, and smart,” a restaurant insider told People.



Amidst all the celebration, Mila addressed the controversy of the group not accepting women until recently, saying she was “honored” to be named woman of the year “during the year of change” for the group.

“I think its happening. I think that putting women in a higher position in the workplace will change the world," she said. "It’s been statistically proven. As long as we keep moving forward with that as our no. 1 position, then everything will happen.”