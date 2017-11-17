COUPLES
We pay for scoops!

Send us a scoop!

Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327

View Gallery
Beach Babe

Miley Cyrus Looks Stunning In All Blue As She Shoots Her New Music Video

November 17, 2017 11:59AM

She matched the same color from her hair all the way to her shoes.

If there is one thing Miley Cyrus seems to love, it’s being by the water.  She was recently spotted with her flame Liam Hemsworth (the two are rumored to be married!), out for a jet ski ride in Georgia, and now Miley is back at the beach shooting her new video decked out in all blue and looking fierce! 

Miley Cyrus Looks Stunning In All Blue As She Shoots Her New Music Video

Back to intro
1/6
She filmed the video out on the Venice Beach Piers in sunny California.
Miley was definitely feeling her lewks, as she rocked her off-blue in everything including her Converse sneakers, hairstyle and sweater!
The famed singer, who just released her latest album Younger Now, looked happy and in good spirits as she filmed at the gorgeous setting. 
A source told OK! exclusively that Miley and Liam tied the knot on Tybee Island back in October after eight years of being on and off! The couple was also seen spending time together on the water there, which is the exact location where they met in 2009 during the filming of their movie The Last Song.
Was this outing on the water part of their honeymoon? Who knows, but Miley looks happier than ever with Liam, especially with his recent cameo appearance on Saturday Night Live where she was the musical guest alongside host Larry David
What do you think of Miley’s all-blue getup?  Sound off in the comments! 

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

trending in COUPLES

ONE YEAR AGO, TODAY
Find Out Why Miley Cyrus Is Causing 'Major Fights' With Liam Hemsworth!
miley cyrus liam hemsworth back together fighting party ways