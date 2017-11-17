Beach Babe
Miley Cyrus Looks Stunning In All Blue As She Shoots Her New Music Video
She matched the same color from her hair all the way to her shoes.
If there is one thing Miley Cyrus seems to love, it’s being by the water. She was recently spotted with her flame Liam Hemsworth (the two are rumored to be married!), out for a jet ski ride in Georgia, and now Miley is back at the beach shooting her new video decked out in all blue and looking fierce!
