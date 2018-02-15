Miley Cyrus comes in like a wrecking ball at Instagram’s nudity policy. No matter how strict and incredibly durable Instagram thinks its community guidelines are, Miley finds a way to crash right on through.

Not that her gazillion Instagram followers are complaining! While the vast majority of female actors, singers and models on Instagram tease their followers with sexy snaps by posing in lingerie, showing off some cleavage or putting a little bit of leg on display, Miley has proven time and again that teasing is not her forte.

The “Can’t Be Tamed” singer is an entirely new breed of Instagram star who chooses to leave nothing to the imagination. In fact, if MiCy’s naked snaps were an antidote to sadness, at least 70 million people would never be sad again.

All but one—Liam Hemsworth, Miley’s fiancé and long-time on-again, off-again boyfriend. Fans aren’t sure how Liam feels about all those naked pics of his fiancée that are floating around on Instagram, but many are convinced that the “Wrecking Ball” hitmaker was posting those racy snaps out of spite. After all, most of them were uploaded when Miley and Liam were separated, so it makes perfect sense!

You know what else makes perfect sense? The tricks and techniques used by Miley to make her naked photos look so sexy and badass, all while gaining millions of Insta followers and being on the brink of having her Instagram account suspended due to breaking da rules.

Whether you like Miley’s music or not, you have to admit: she’s probably the one and only celebrity who isn’t afraid to take risks by posting extremely risqué and overly provocative pics. And today, OK! is going to disclose all the secrets behind the songstress’s pics that have managed to just squeak by Instagram’s policies.

While peeking through this gallery of Miley’s nude Instagram photos, you’ll definitely be asking yourself how she got away with it.