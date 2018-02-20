9 Most Shocking Moments From The Hometown Elimination Episode Of ‘The Bachelor’

Arie surprisingly sent home Tia, 26, for literally no reason at all. When she insisted on a reason, he simply said, “I don't have a good explanation. There's just something missing. You are an incredible woman and anyone would be lucky to be with you.”

But that response wasn’t enough to heal Tia’s obviously broken heart. She couldn’t hold back her tears as she said, “This s*** is what makes me put my walls up. Telling someone how I feel for them and not feeling it in return. I'm just tired of feeling not good enough for people.”

Arie dumped Tia also came as a shock because her dad Kenny warned him not to do that when he met him. He went as far to say, “If you hurt her I can find you on Google. It will be bad for you.”

Earlier in the episode, it seemed like Arie was actually going to send Kendall, 26, home instead. They had a super awkward date where she made him stuff rats as part of her strange taxidermy hobby. He even told her, “The taxidermy creeped me out a little bit... not my thing.”

But Kendall insisted, and even tried to explain the beauty in it: “I don't see it as something morbid, something gross. I see it as something beautiful, and I want Arie to see the beauty in that. In a way, taxidermy is like a perfect relationship because it's something that's going to last forever.”

Despite her trying to make things work with Arie, though, Kendall admitted that she wasn’t even ready for a serious relationship. “I can't say that at that this very moment that I'm ready to be engaged.”

Apparently Arie’s playboy reputation is well-known, because he was not very popular among his dates’ parents. For example, Lauren’s mom did not let up about it, asking him bluntly, “When are you going to be ready to settle down?”

Her military dad Dave was even tougher on Arie, ultimately giving his blessing but telling him, “He needs to be willing to protect my daughter with his life. If he proves me wrong I'll f***ing kill him.”

Similarly, Becca’s folks were no easier on Arie. Her pastor uncle Gary said to Arie that he’s been Becca’s “guard dog” after her father Steve passed away. He also told him, “I'm not going to mess around.”