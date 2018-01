He took actress Tasha Smith out on a lovely date in Hollywood on Tuesday night.

Tasha, who looked gorgeous in blue, is known for her roles in the films Why Did I Get Married and Couples Retreat.

Nas must have done something right as he couldn’t keep his eyes off a beaming Tasha before they left the restaurant. Could this be a new couple alert?

Although they never commented publicly on the breakup, Nas and Nicki reportedly called it quits shortly after the new year. They started dating in the spring of 2017.

Reasons for the split indicate that their schedules were way too busy but they remain amicable. So maybe it’s why he’s able to move on so quickly with another gorgeous gal?

Tasha, on the other hand, has been a happily single gal since her divorce from ex-husband Keith Douglas three years ago. Could this twosome be the hot new couple to talk about in 2018?