BABIES
We pay for scoops!

Send us a scoop!

Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327

View Gallery
Hilarious

You're Not Going To Believe How Much Money Natalie Portman Owes Ellen DeGeneres

February 14, 2018 11:49AM by

The talk show host placed a bet on the sex of the actress' new baby & guessed right!

by

Natalie Portman appeared on the Ellen Degeneres Show on Wednesday and the actress revealed that the talk show host placed a bet on the sex of her baby — and guessed correctly! Click through our gallery to find out how much money Natalie owes Ellen for winning the hilarious bet!

You're Not Going To Believe How Much Money Natalie Portman Owes Ellen DeGeneres

Back to intro
1/7
The last time Natalie appeared on The Ellen Show, back in December 2016, she was pregnant with her second child — Amalia, born February 22.
Recalling her pregnancy during Wednesday’s episode, the Oscar winner congratulated Ellen on correctly guessing the gender of her almost 1-year-old daughter.
“You wouldn’t tell anybody what the sex was and I guessed. And you really didn’t know,” the talk show host reminded Portman.
“I maybe did but I maybe didn’t want to tell everybody in the world. I still made the bet because I thought it would show either way,” the Black Swan star responded.
“But I kept good on my bet. Ellen bet $1,000… You were confident, you were right to be confident, it’s a girl!” the 36-year-old continued.
Natalie then revealed that she made a $1,000 donation to the Ellen DeGeneres Wildlife Fund.
What do you think of Ellen and Natalie's bet? Sound off in the comments section.

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

trending in BABIES

Exclusive
‘Married To Medicine’ Star Quad Lunceford Gives SHOCKING Marriage Update
REALITY TV
Olympic Gymnast Laurie Hernandez Tells All About Her Return To Puerto Rico
NEWS
Amara La Negra Reveals Her Thoughts On Young Hollywood, Her Afro, And Much More
NEWS
‘Married To Medicine’ Star Quad Tells All About New Cookbook
NEWS
Chris Evans & Jenny Slate ‘Making Plans To Get Married’ Next Summer!
NEWS
Engaged! Danielle Staub Reveals How Teresa Giudice Helped Her Fiancé Propose
REALITY TV danielle staub engaged 20 times tells all proposal pp 1
Brandi Rhodes Shares Her Favorite Tips On Styling A Baby Bump To Perfection
STYLE
'Total Divas' Naomi Reveals What The Cast Is REALLY Like, What To Expect In 2018
REALITY TV Naomi Total Divas Interview PP 1
Lady Gaga Has Friends Worried About Her Health
NEWS