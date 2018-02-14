You're Not Going To Believe How Much Money Natalie Portman Owes Ellen DeGeneres

The last time Natalie appeared on The Ellen Show, back in December 2016, she was pregnant with her second child — Amalia, born February 22.

Recalling her pregnancy during Wednesday’s episode, the Oscar winner congratulated Ellen on correctly guessing the gender of her almost 1-year-old daughter.

“You wouldn’t tell anybody what the sex was and I guessed. And you really didn’t know,” the talk show host reminded Portman.

“I maybe did but I maybe didn’t want to tell everybody in the world. I still made the bet because I thought it would show either way,” the Black Swan star responded.

“But I kept good on my bet. Ellen bet $1,000… You were confident, you were right to be confident, it’s a girl!” the 36-year-old continued.

Natalie then revealed that she made a $1,000 donation to the Ellen DeGeneres Wildlife Fund.