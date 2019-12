Photo credit: INSTARImages

Paris also reflected on her past style, including the iconic Juicy Couture tracksuits she always wore. “As soon as I put on my first Juicy tracksuit, I was obsessed,” she gushed. “I said, ‘Please send me more. I want the full collection. Every single color. I just fell in love with the brand and it basically became my uniform. I have an entire closet that’s only Juicy Couture. It’s somewhere I go every single day and just put on my Juice.” Paris became hooked on the fashion staple when her friend and publicist, Lara Shriftman, sent her a box from the then-emerging brand.